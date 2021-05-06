IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $598.76

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 598.76 ($7.82) and traded as high as GBX 600 ($7.84). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 576 ($7.53), with a volume of 38,578 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get IG Design Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £567.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 598.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 546.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.