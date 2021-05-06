ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.92 Million

Analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report sales of $16.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $13.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $68.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $71.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $86.07 million, with estimates ranging from $39.07 million to $116.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.61 million.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

