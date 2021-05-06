Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.20. Infinite Group shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 1,697 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

Infinite Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMCI)

Infinite Group, Inc develops cybersecurity software and provides cybersecurity consulting services to commercial businesses and government organizations in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated asset identification and vulnerability management and monitoring solution that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution.

