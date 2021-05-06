Injective Protocol Price Down 25.6% This Week (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.49 or 0.00031387 BTC on exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $420.69 million and approximately $49.67 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00084323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00062105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.70 or 0.00785565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00101707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,975.82 or 0.08930310 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00046342 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

INJ is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,055,555 coins. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

