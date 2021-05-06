Ink Protocol (XNK) Trading 23.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $5,020.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00083475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00064842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.02 or 0.00823137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00102935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.26 or 0.09154707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

XNK is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

