Insider Selling: Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) CEO Sells 107,795 Shares of Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SYK traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $254.13. 1,028,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,437. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.62. The stock has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $602,602,000 after acquiring an additional 38,130 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.9% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 2,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 71,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,522,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

