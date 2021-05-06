Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.600-6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.67 billion-$9.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Insight Enterprises also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.60-6.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.88.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $6.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.59. 843,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $104.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

