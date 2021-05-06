Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $248.93 million-$257.98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.09 million.
Insulet stock traded down $11.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.16. 1,278,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,525. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.05 and its 200-day moving average is $264.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 575.38 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet has a 52 week low of $164.40 and a 52 week high of $306.46.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
