Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $248.93 million-$257.98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.09 million.

Insulet stock traded down $11.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.16. 1,278,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,525. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.05 and its 200-day moving average is $264.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 575.38 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet has a 52 week low of $164.40 and a 52 week high of $306.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PODD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Insulet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Insulet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.94.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

