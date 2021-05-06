Insureum Market Capitalization Reaches $15.34 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for $0.0717 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. Insureum has a market cap of $15.34 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00083267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00064737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.64 or 0.00802414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00102807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,037.41 or 0.08949773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

ISR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

