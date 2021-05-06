Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.4% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

INTC stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $57.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,046,336. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $230.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

