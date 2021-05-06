Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Announces Earnings Results

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTLA stock traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.48. 1,902,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.42. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $92.00.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $861,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,552,255.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,303,970.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,315 shares of company stock worth $54,108,207 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.