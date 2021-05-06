Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

IBKR stock opened at $70.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.27. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 32,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,352,774.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,501,596.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,056,411 shares in the company, valued at $641,465,591.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,098,749 shares of company stock worth $82,208,737 over the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

