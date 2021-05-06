Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.52

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.52 and traded as high as C$35.43. Interfor shares last traded at C$35.23, with a volume of 349,475 shares traded.

IFP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Interfor alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Interfor Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total value of C$271,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$325,200. Also, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,803.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10.

About Interfor (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.