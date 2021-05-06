Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,755.14

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,755.14 ($75.19) and traded as high as GBX 6,156 ($80.43). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 6,108 ($79.80), with a volume of 228,718 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRK. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,475 ($71.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,882.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,755.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.86 billion and a PE ratio of 40.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.94) per share. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

In related news, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total value of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91). Also, insider Andre Lacroix bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,367 ($70.12) per share, with a total value of £536,700 ($701,201.99).

About Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

