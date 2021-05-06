Inuvo (INUV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. On average, analysts expect Inuvo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INUV opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

In other news, General Counsel John B. Pisaris sold 20,000 shares of Inuvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 497,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Don Walker Barrett III sold 41,369 shares of Inuvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $59,157.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,555.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,369 shares of company stock valued at $176,158. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INUV shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices and channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

