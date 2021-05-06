Inuvo (INUV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. On average, analysts expect Inuvo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
INUV opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.35.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INUV shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices and channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.
