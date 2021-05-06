Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,391 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 1.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJM. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM remained flat at $$23.34 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,615. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26.

