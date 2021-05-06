Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Position Lessened by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,511. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83.

