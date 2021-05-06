Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,512.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,597 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,821,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,196,000 after buying an additional 159,735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,277,000 after buying an additional 158,764 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,393,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$22.32 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,516. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

