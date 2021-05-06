Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 6th (ABX, AVID, BLDR, CYBR, DAI, EQX, ERO, ETSY, GDOT, GIL)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 6th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Barrick Gold Co alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $25.00 to $30.00.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $175.00.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities to C$18.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$27.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target reduced by Truist from $224.00 to $215.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target cut by Truist from $75.00 to $65.00.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price increased by TD Securities to C$51.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $105.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$36.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €114.00 ($134.12) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $40.00 to $32.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $525.00 to $600.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$77.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI to C$31.50. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $145.00 to $140.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $112.00 to $107.00.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $26.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$71.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price increased by Truist from $275.00 to $300.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$9.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$108.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$53.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price boosted by Truist from $200.00 to $220.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $75.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.