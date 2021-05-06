Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 6th (ABX, AVID, BLDR, CYBR, DAI, EQX, ERO, ETSY, GDOT, GIL)

Posted by on May 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 6th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $25.00 to $30.00.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $175.00.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities to C$18.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$27.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target reduced by Truist from $224.00 to $215.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target cut by Truist from $75.00 to $65.00.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price increased by TD Securities to C$51.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $105.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$36.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €114.00 ($134.12) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $40.00 to $32.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $525.00 to $600.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$77.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI to C$31.50. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $145.00 to $140.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $112.00 to $107.00.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $26.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$71.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price increased by Truist from $275.00 to $300.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$9.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$108.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$53.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price boosted by Truist from $200.00 to $220.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $75.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.