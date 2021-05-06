Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 6th (ADMA, ADOCY, AHEXY, ALCO, AMSSY, BKNIY, BNDSF, BOSSY, CMPGY, CNQ)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 6th:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adocia SAS is a biotechnology company which is engaged in the development of insulin therapy. The Company develops a BioChaperone platform used for therapeutic protein delivery in regenerative medicine and chronic disease. Adocia SAS is based in Lyon, France. “

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alico, Inc. is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The company is involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The company also leases land for farming, cattle grazing, recreation, and oil exploration. “

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They currently have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Sidoti began coverage on shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN). Sidoti issued a buy rating on the stock.

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$30.00 price target on the stock.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$32.00 target price on the stock.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

