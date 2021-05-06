Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Western Digital (WDC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) in the last few weeks:

4/30/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $90.00.

4/26/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $124.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $100.00 to $124.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $124.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Western Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

4/1/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $66.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Western Digital is well poised to benefit from momentum seen in the solid state drive (SSD) market as these storage solutions find increasing applications in connected cars and data centers. Further, improving PC shipment trends led by solid demand for notebooks, are likely to support the company’s hard disk drive (HDD) business. Moreover, increasing demand for flash solutions in the gaming vertical is a positive. Also, the company is expected to gain from its cloud-based solutions. Shares of Western Digital have outperformed the industry in the past six-month period. Nonetheless, weakness in enterprise markets due to sluggish IT spending amid the coronavirus pandemic remains a headwind, at least in the near term. Escalating expenses on product enhancements, a highly leveraged balance sheet and suspension of dividends remain other concerns.”

3/26/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $80.00.

3/25/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $68.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

3/8/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.50 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of -80.68 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.99. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Western Digital by 45.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 568,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,789,000 after acquiring an additional 176,900 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Western Digital by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 353,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

