Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,322 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,563% compared to the typical volume of 41 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORGS. Barclays PLC increased its position in Orgenesis by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Orgenesis during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Orgenesis during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Orgenesis by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Orgenesis by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Shares of ORGS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 76,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,377. Orgenesis has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $113.76 million, a P/E ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.