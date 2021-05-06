Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 423,588 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 740% compared to the typical volume of 50,427 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,646 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.88 and its 200 day moving average is $125.37. The stock has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.