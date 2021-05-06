Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,796 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,271% compared to the average daily volume of 204 call options.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.87. 50,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,720. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $147.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

