Investors Purchase High Volume of Global Partners Call Options (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,342% compared to the typical volume of 217 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Global Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

GLP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.71. 3,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. Global Partners has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 209.52%.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

