Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $25.33 million and approximately $1,662.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00083267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00064737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.64 or 0.00802414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00102807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,037.41 or 0.08949773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,275,122 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

