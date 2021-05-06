iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $315.48

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 315.48 ($4.12) and traded as low as GBX 265.50 ($3.47). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 271 ($3.54), with a volume of 270,717 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get iomart Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 300.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 315.48. The firm has a market cap of £296.83 million and a P/E ratio of 26.57.

In other news, insider Scott Cunningham acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £15,900 ($20,773.45).

About iomart Group (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.