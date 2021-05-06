Irongate Group (ASX:IAP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Irongate Group (ASX:IAP) announced a final dividend on Thursday, May 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0453 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Irongate Group’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28.

About Irongate Group

Irongate Group has its origins as the Investec Group's Australian and New Zealand property investment and asset management business. Having invested in and managed over A$3bn of assets for the Investec Group, the long-standing management team evolved to become the Irongate Group to continue its growth trajectory and expand its third-party funds management platform.

