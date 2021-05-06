iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,827,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,779,000 after acquiring an additional 161,428 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,668,300 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68.

