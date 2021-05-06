iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,810 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,344,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,412,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,763,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,732,000 after purchasing an additional 211,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,639,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.79. 479,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.