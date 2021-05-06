iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is Planned Solutions Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Planned Solutions Inc. cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 11.3% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $14,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 294,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,456,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 93,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 104,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17,179.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 27,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:MTUM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.78. The stock had a trading volume of 722,200 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.10 and its 200 day moving average is $162.07. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.