iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s 5th Largest Position

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 5.4% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,625 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,830,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,234,000 after acquiring an additional 465,674 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,265,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after buying an additional 350,929 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,829 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.68. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

