iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 172.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,293 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.24. The stock had a trading volume of 784,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,696,813. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

