iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,475,000 after buying an additional 545,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.14. The stock had a trading volume of 984,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,696,813. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.45 and its 200 day moving average is $209.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

