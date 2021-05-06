IWG plc (LON:IWG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

IWG plc (LON:IWG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 314.71 ($4.11).

IWG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

IWG stock opened at GBX 360.10 ($4.70) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 357.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 338.58. The company has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. IWG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 193.10 ($2.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06).

In related news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total transaction of £170,000 ($222,106.09).

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

