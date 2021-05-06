IXICO (LON:IXI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $81.68

IXICO plc (LON:IXI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.68 ($1.07) and traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.27). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.25), with a volume of 2,469 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IXICO in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of £45.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 81.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 93.74.

In other news, insider Mark Warne purchased 14,250 shares of IXICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,977.50 ($11,729.16).

IXICO Company Profile (LON:IXI)

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

