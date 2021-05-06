J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,187.52

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,187.52 ($15.52) and traded as high as GBX 1,348 ($17.61). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 1,334 ($17.43), with a volume of 136,388 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JDW shares. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,336 ($17.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,357.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,187.52.

In other news, insider John Hutson sold 6,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.84), for a total transaction of £88,721.87 ($115,915.69).

J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

