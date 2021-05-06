Jade Currency (JADE) Market Capitalization Tops $136,110.36

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded 59.5% higher against the US dollar. One Jade Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Jade Currency has a market capitalization of $136,110.36 and $878.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00073050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.87 or 0.00272001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.47 or 0.01159654 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00030492 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.97 or 0.00768316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,877.34 or 1.00079482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jade Currency Profile

Jade Currency’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,200,000 coins. Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com . Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jade Currency Coin Trading

