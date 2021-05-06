Jarvis Network (JRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.87 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and $156,715.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00085494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00061712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.07 or 0.00797617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00101934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,951.00 or 0.08852846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00047353 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

