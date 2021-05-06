Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Medifast in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Get Medifast alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MED. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE MED opened at $252.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.94 and its 200-day moving average is $214.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a 12-month low of $82.86 and a 12-month high of $279.46.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 95.30%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.