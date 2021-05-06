JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $198 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.26 million.JFrog also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.00-$0.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,066. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.95. JFrog has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million. Analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FROG. Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JFrog has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In related news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $10,523,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,694,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 over the last 90 days.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.