JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.60 million-$48.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.12 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

FROG stock traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $42.05. 1,994,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,066. JFrog has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In other JFrog news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $10,523,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $5,229,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 in the last ninety days.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

