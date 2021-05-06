John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

