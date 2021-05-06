John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
