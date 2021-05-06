John Troiano Sells 2,994 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $166,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, May 3rd, John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90.

On Wednesday, February 10th, John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00.

On Monday, February 8th, John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $263,025.84.

Shares of ONEW stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $53.72. The stock had a trading volume of 100,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $804.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.18. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. Equities research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

