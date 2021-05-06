John Troiano Sells 2,994 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $166,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
John Troiano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 3rd, John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90.
- On Wednesday, February 10th, John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00.
- On Monday, February 8th, John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $263,025.84.
Shares of ONEW stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $53.72. The stock had a trading volume of 100,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $804.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.18. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $56.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.