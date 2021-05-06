Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $39,968.51 and approximately $20,878.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00086350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00020027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00062494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.21 or 0.00798051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00102185 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,016.42 or 0.08912048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

