Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6,035.39

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,035.39 ($78.85) and traded as low as GBX 5,940 ($77.61). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 6,200 ($81.00), with a volume of 19,134 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,190 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,035.39. The firm has a market cap of £391.03 million and a PE ratio of 48.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) per share. This is a boost from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

About Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.