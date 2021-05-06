JulSwap (JULD) Trading Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, JulSwap has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. JulSwap has a market cap of $69.72 million and $5.12 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00073351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.41 or 0.00270186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.34 or 0.01178364 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00030914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.00806672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,985.98 or 0.99906245 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 387,290,107 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

