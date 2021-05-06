Jupiter Price Reaches $0.0471 on Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 40.9% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $5.98 million and $3.21 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00071369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.32 or 0.00272444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $661.14 or 0.01144927 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00031004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.64 or 0.00738832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,635.14 or 0.99808717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars.

