JustBet Tops 1-Day Volume of $244,436.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. JustBet has a total market cap of $3.62 million and $244,436.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JustBet has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00073704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.72 or 0.00272024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.25 or 0.01132969 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00031001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $445.51 or 0.00788355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,495.32 or 0.99971828 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,819,459 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.