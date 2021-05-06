JustBet (WINR) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.62 Million

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $244,436.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,819,459 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

